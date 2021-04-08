Monaker Group announces shareholder approval to acquire HotPlay

  • Monaker Group (MKGI -1.3%) has announced its shareholders have voted to approve the issuance of shares of common stock associated with the acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise.
  • Additionally, HotPlay serves as an advertising platform helping monetize and support game developers, creating an additional revenue stream for game developers without compromising the integrity of their game.
  • Upon completion of the acquisition of HotPlay, and Monaker’s planned name and symbol change to “NextPlay Technologies, Inc.” and “NXTP” respectively, are expected to occur in the coming weeks.
  • “We are pleased to have received the overwhelming support of shareholders that voted for this transformative combination,” said Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of Monaker Group.
