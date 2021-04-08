Monaker Group announces shareholder approval to acquire HotPlay
Apr. 08, 2021 11:05 AM ETNextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP)NXTPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Monaker Group (MKGI -1.3%) has announced its shareholders have voted to approve the issuance of shares of common stock associated with the acquisition of HotPlay Enterprise.
- Additionally, HotPlay serves as an advertising platform helping monetize and support game developers, creating an additional revenue stream for game developers without compromising the integrity of their game.
- Upon completion of the acquisition of HotPlay, and Monaker’s planned name and symbol change to “NextPlay Technologies, Inc.” and “NXTP” respectively, are expected to occur in the coming weeks.
- “We are pleased to have received the overwhelming support of shareholders that voted for this transformative combination,” said Bill Kerby, Chief Executive Officer of Monaker Group.