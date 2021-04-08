Adyen offers Afterpay's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' service to retailers

  • Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF +2.6%), a provider of "Buy Now, Pay Later" ("BNPL") financing options, teams up with payments platform Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY -1.2%) to offer its BNPL service to retailers, with British footwear brand Hunter among the first to sign up.
  • Merchants that use Adyen can offer Afterpay in the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to their customers.
  • BNPL has increased in popularity because it allows consumers to get their items right away and pay in installments, usually about four, without taking out a traditional loan or paying upfront fees or interests.
  • Afterpay has more than 13M customers globally and 1.6M shoppers in the U.K.
  • Last month, fintech unicorn Karna that helps merchants offer BNPL to consumers announced $1B in new funding, bringing its valuation to $31B.
