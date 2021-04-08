Buckle identified as potential short squeeze candidate by CFRA

Apr. 08, 2021 (BKE)
  • CFRA Research upgrades Buckle (BKE -0.7%) to Hold from Sell to reflect improving fundamental trends for the retailer and its view that demand for apparel will accelerate as social distancing guidelines are eased.
  • Analyst Camilla Yanushevsky also thinks fleet rationalization is a catalyst toward better near-term profitability for Buckle.
  • "Our analysis also found that BKE will be a primary beneficiary of stimulus given the overlap between its real estate footprint and stimulus check recipients. We also flag BKE as a likely short squeeze candidate, given higher percentage of float shorted relative to peers."
  • The firm increases its price target on Buckle to $40.
  • Buckle saw a 240% sales gain in March against the weak pandemic comparable.
