Buckle identified as potential short squeeze candidate by CFRA
Apr. 08, 2021 11:18 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)BKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CFRA Research upgrades Buckle (BKE -0.7%) to Hold from Sell to reflect improving fundamental trends for the retailer and its view that demand for apparel will accelerate as social distancing guidelines are eased.
- Analyst Camilla Yanushevsky also thinks fleet rationalization is a catalyst toward better near-term profitability for Buckle.
- "Our analysis also found that BKE will be a primary beneficiary of stimulus given the overlap between its real estate footprint and stimulus check recipients. We also flag BKE as a likely short squeeze candidate, given higher percentage of float shorted relative to peers."
- The firm increases its price target on Buckle to $40.
- Buckle saw a 240% sales gain in March against the weak pandemic comparable.