SFLMaven sales grew 20% in March driven by Famous Thursday Night Auctions
Apr. 08, 2021 11:19 AM ETSFLMAVEN CORP. (SFLM)SFLMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- A leading provider of high-end luxury goods, SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) announced that eBay auction sales grew 20% Y/Y to $797K in March, spanning 928 products sold.
- The sales growth was primarily driven by the success of the company's "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event, which generated the majority of total sales from the SFL Maven eBay store.
- "We were pleased to realize yet another strong month in March, driven by impressive user engagement and ongoing bidding wars given the unique, highly desirable nature of our jewelry inventory," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "While we sold nearly 1,000 items in March, the sale of a Piaget Diamond Men's Watch for $18,600 is a testament to the quality of our sourcing, marking the largest sale we have realized year-to-date. We have seen increased macroeconomic strength, driving demand for jewelry as both as a fashion statement and as a store of value in increasingly uncertain times."