Germany-based SPAC Tio Tech A prices $300M IPO
Apr. 08, 2021 11:25 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tio Tech A (TIOAU) priced its 30M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, 'TIOAU', to commence trading today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A share and one-third of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.5/share; stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'TIOA' and 'TIOAW'.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units.
- Offering expected to close on Apr.12.
- The company is led by Chairman Dominik Richter, former founder and CEO of HelloFresh; CEO and Director Roman Kirsch, former co-founder and investor in digitally native consumer brands through his Rapid Pioneers Group since 2013 and CFO Spyro Korsanos, ex-Rocket manager.
- The company plans to focus on technology-enabled businesses in Europe, focusing on those with enterprise values in excess of $750M.
- Deutsche Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.