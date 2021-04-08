Germany-based SPAC Tio Tech A prices $300M IPO

Apr. 08, 2021 11:25 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tio Tech A (TIOAU) priced its 30M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, 'TIOAU', to commence trading today.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A share and one-third of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A share at $11.5/share; stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'TIOA' and 'TIOAW'.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units.
  • Offering expected to close on Apr.12.
  • The company is led by Chairman Dominik Richter, former founder and CEO of HelloFresh; CEO and Director Roman Kirsch, former co-founder and investor in digitally native consumer brands through his Rapid Pioneers Group since 2013 and CFO Spyro Korsanos, ex-Rocket manager.
  • The company plans to focus on technology-enabled businesses in Europe, focusing on those with enterprise values in excess of $750M.
  • Deutsche Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.