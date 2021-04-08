Hecla Mining reports 7% rise in Q1 prelim silver production
- For 1Q21, Hecla Mining (HL +3.8%) reported prelim silver production of 3.5M ounces, an increase of 7%, due to growing Lucky Friday production and gold production of 52,004, a decrease of 12%, because of reducing less profitable production.
- Silver equivalent production of 9.3M ounces or gold equivalent production of 135,946 ounces.
- Zinc and lead production surged 25% and 82%, respectively led by Lucky Friday production.
- "Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi all had strong operating performance which combined with current silver prices enabled us to close the quarter with more than $135M in cash," president & CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. commented.