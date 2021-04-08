Disposable packaging provider Karat Packaging launches IPO of 3.95M shares

Apr. 08, 2021 12:14 PM ETKarat Packaging Inc. (KRT)KRTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Chino, CA-based Karat Packaging (KRT) launched its IPO of 3.95M shares; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 592K shares.
  • IPO price is currently expected to be between $18.00 and $20.00 per share.
  • The company has applied to be listed under the symbol, 'KRT'.
  • Karat Packaging is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States.
  • Karat Packaging was founded in 2000 and booked $296 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020.
  • Stifel, William Blair and Truist Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
