Duke Energy, Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy come together for solar expansion in North Carolina

  • Wells Fargo executes a renewable power agreement under Duke Energy's (DUK -0.2%) Green Source Advantage (or GSA) program – building on the solar expansion in North Carolina.
  • The GSA program allows large customers to offset their power purchases by securing renewable energy from projects connected to the Duke Energy grid.
  • Duke Energy's GSA program made 600 MW of capacity available for large Duke Energy customers in North Carolina.
  • Company maintains more than 3,500 MW of solar power on its energy grid in North Carolina, which could power about 700,000 homes and businesses at peak output.
  • "The development of renewable energy projects close to employee and customer centers is one way Wells Fargo is working to meet our net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal in a way that also contributes to the communities where we live and work. Investing in solar energy development in North Carolina will support job creation, tax revenue, reduced carbon emissions, and grid resiliency. We appreciate the collaboration with Duke and NextEra to advance our enterprise sustainability goals in a way that benefits the local economy." said Nate Hurst, head of Social Impact and Sustainability at Wells Fargo.
