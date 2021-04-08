WELL Health eyes Canada’s largest healthcare market with ExecHealth acquisition

  • WELL Health Technologies (OTCPK:WLYYF +0.7%) announced an agreement to acquire ExecHealth, a healthcare provider in Ottawa, Ontario for a total consideration of C$12.6M.
  • WELL Health will pay C$6.5M in cash, C$4.2M in common shares in addition to multi-year performance-based earn-out up to C$1.9M to acquire all outstanding stock of ExecHealth.
  • The transaction is expected to close in early May 2021.
  • “We are pleased to announce our agreement to acquire ExecHealth and expand our network into Ontario, Canada's largest healthcare market,” noted Hamed Shahbazi, chairman/ CEO of WELL.
  • ExecHealth has recorded C$3M in revenue for the 12 months ending February 28, 2021, with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of over 50%. The company has raised its revenue and EBITDA at a rate of more than 20% over the past three years.
  • In February, WELL Health announced its acquisition of CRH Medical for a total value of $369.2M including debt.
