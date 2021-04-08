Recon Technology rallies as its subsidiary signs cooperation agreement for membership program
Apr. 08, 2021 12:19 PM ETRecon Technology, Ltd. (RCON)RCONBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Recon Technology's (RCON +19.5%) subsidiary, Future Gas Station Technology has entered into an agreement with Henan sales branch of PetroChina and Alipay Information Technology to develop a mini program named "Hao Ke Le Jia" on Alipay's mobile application and to provide operation and maintenance services for the related joint membership program.
- This is the second time that FGS and Alipay cooperate since they began to provide similar service to Zhejiang sales branch of PetroChina in Oct. 2020.
- FGS is obligated to provide related services including developing, operating and maintaining the mini program.
- As of Dec. 31, 2019, the number of gas stations owned by Henan CNPC has exceeded 800, the number of motor vehicles registered in Henan province has exceeded 23M and the number of drivers registered in Henan province has exceeded 20M.