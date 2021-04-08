Willis Towers, Aon are said to advance remedy talks with European regulator

Apr. 08, 2021 12:26 PM ETAon plc (AON), WTWAON, WTWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) is said to be in talks within European antitrust authority over potential next steps as the regulator reviews the insurer's planned purchase of Willis Towers (NASDAQ:WLTW).
  • The dialogue between the parties is ongoing and not clear if the remedy package being discussed will be enough for the European Commission, CTFN reported yesterday.
  • Late last month DealReporter said the companies were making progress on an EU merger remedy. Recent media reports revolve around the Willis Re reinsurance unit and/or WLTW's French Gras Savoye unit.
  • Last month, EU antitrust regulators were set to warn Aon on its planned purchase of WLTW unless it offered concessions, Reuters reported.
  • Recall Feb. 9, European Commission stops clock in review of Aon's purchase of Willis Towers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.