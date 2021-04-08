Willis Towers, Aon are said to advance remedy talks with European regulator
Apr. 08, 2021 12:26 PM ETAon plc (AON), WTWAON, WTWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aon (NYSE:AON) is said to be in talks within European antitrust authority over potential next steps as the regulator reviews the insurer's planned purchase of Willis Towers (NASDAQ:WLTW).
- The dialogue between the parties is ongoing and not clear if the remedy package being discussed will be enough for the European Commission, CTFN reported yesterday.
- Late last month DealReporter said the companies were making progress on an EU merger remedy. Recent media reports revolve around the Willis Re reinsurance unit and/or WLTW's French Gras Savoye unit.
- Last month, EU antitrust regulators were set to warn Aon on its planned purchase of WLTW unless it offered concessions, Reuters reported.
- Recall Feb. 9, European Commission stops clock in review of Aon's purchase of Willis Towers.