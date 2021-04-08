Tech-focused SPAC, Perception Capital Corp. II prices $250M IPO

Apr. 08, 2021 12:32 PM ETBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Perception Capital Corp. II prices initial public offering of 25M units at $10 per share, for the potential gross proceed of $250M.
  • Each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share; and one-third of one redeemable warrant; and Each whole warrant exercisable at $11.50/share.
  • Sponsor committed to purchase an aggregate of 7M warrants (or 7.75M warrants if the underwriters’ over-allotment option is exercised in full) at a price of $1.00 per warrant in a private placement.
  • Company intends to list on Nasdaq under the symbol (PCCTU), and expects Class A ordinary shares and warrants to begin separate trading on Nasdaq under the symbols (PCCT) and (PCCTW).
  • Company intends to focus technology-enabled companies with a proven business model operating within one of the multiple sectors benefitting from secular tailwinds in Industrial Technology, for business combination target.
  • The Perception Capital team was involved in a SPAC deal for lidar company Innoviz at a $1.4B valuation. Innoviz CEO and co-founder Omer Keilaf will be on Perception Capital’s board.
  • The Perception team is also behind SPAC Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition, that just signed a deal to buy DeepGreen Metals at a $2.9B valuation.
