Nasdaq near highs of day as Fed's Powell sticks to the script
Apr. 08, 2021 12:52 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLK, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The major averages are about where they started the day after some choppy action, with tech still a big winner and cyclicals weaker as rates dip.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.9% remains in the lead, with the S&P (SP500) +0.4% also gaining and the Dow (DJI) struggling for gains.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had little new to say at an IMF seminar, sticking to the dovish script. While the March payrolls report was strong, he said he would like to see a series of those.
- The 10-year Treasury yield dipped 2 basis points to 1.63%.
- Five of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) gaining more than 1% and having an outsize impact.
- Five of the six megacaps are higher, with Tesla rebounding and Facebook the only decliner.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is still the weakest, although crude futures -0.5% have pared losses.
- Visa is up slightly, but has pared gains after a probe into incentives paid to banks.