Biofrontera provides preliminary revenue for 1Q21
Apr. 08, 2021 1:49 PM ETBiofrontera AG (BFRA)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Biofrontera (BFRA -2.9%) reported 1Q21 preliminary revenue of ~ €5.6M a decline of 14% Y/Y.
- Revenues from product sales in the US were around ~€3.9M (-6% Y/Y); Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to ~€1.4M (+7% Y/Y); and in the rest of Europe, Company generated product sales of ~€0.3M (-69% Y/Y).
- Company says sales in Germany remained relatively stable over the quarter, revenues in the USA for the months of January and February 2021 were well below those of the previous year due to the pandemic. In March 2021, sales in the USA increased by around 46% Y/Y, indicating a significant recovery of the situation in the USA, presumably also due to the high vaccination rates.