Tesla said to be looking for showroom space in major Indian cities

Apr. 08, 2021 1:55 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)TSLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor46 Comments
  • Tesla (TSLA +1.6%) is starting to make moves in India in preparation for its entry into the region, sources tell Reuters.
  • The company is said to be scouting for locations for showrooms and service centers in at least three cities in India (New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) and has a new executive leading its lobbying efforts.
  • Tesla is aiming to import and sell the Model 3 in India sedan as early as the middle part of this year. India could be a tough market for Tesla, with EV adoption at a low rate.
  • Last month, it was reported that Tesla is exploring an arrangement with the power generation unit of Indian giant Tata Sons to establish a charging infrastructure network for electric vehicles in the country.
