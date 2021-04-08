Merck’s Keytruda succeeds in late-stage trial as monotherapy in kidney cancer
Apr. 08, 2021 2:00 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Merck (MRK -0.3%) says that its anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda reached the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (“DFS”) in a pivotal Phase 3 trial as a potential adjuvant treatment of a specific category of patients with renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”).
- Based on an interim analysis, Keytruda monotherapy indicated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement of DFS vs placebo in RCC patients after nephrectomy or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.
- The company expects to submit the data to regulators and present at a future medical meeting, and the KEYNOTE-564 trial is in progress to evaluate the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (“OS”).
- The data indicate the ‘role of Keytruda in helping patients with earlier stages of disease and are the first positive results for an anti-PD-1 therapy in the adjuvant treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma,’ noted Roy Baynes, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.
- In April 2019, the FDA authorized Keytruda in combination with Inlyta (axitinib) for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.