Beyond Meat paring some gains on report of Impossible Foods IPO or SPAC

Apr. 08, 2021 3:02 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), IMPFIMPF, BYNDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Impossible Foods Inc. (IMPF) is said to be preparing for a public listing in the next year either through an IPO or a SPAC deal that would have the plant-based burger maker at around $10B, Reuters reported, citing people familiar.
  • Competitor Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) pared some of its earlier gains on the news.
  • Impossible Foods has worked with an adviser for talks with SPACs after receiving offers at a "lucrative" valuation, according to Reuters.
  • The $10B valuation would be substantially above the $4B that the company was valued at in a private funding round last year. Impossible Foods said in August it raised another $200M in a funding round.
  • Recall Feb. 2, Impossible Foods aims to be at price parity with regular meat.
