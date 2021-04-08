Okta analysts praise new product launches after investor day
Apr. 08, 2021 3:25 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)OKTABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Analyst responses to Okta's (NASDAQ:OKTA) Oktane21 and investor day events were largely positive with analysts zeroing in on two key product launches.
- BMO analyst Keith Bachmann sees Okta's moves into privileged access management and identity governance increase its total addressable market by $15B, and the low penetration should fuel durable growth. BMO maintains an Outperform rating and $265 price target.
- JPMorgan's Sterling Auty stays at Neutral, saying the PAM and IG moves weren't a surprise. Combined with the new CFO and CRO, Auty says the launches suggest Okta is taking on a lot of new operations at once.
- BTIG 's Gary Powell was broadly positive on the event but notes that the FY24 margin target wasn't formally reiterated.
- Okta shares are currently up 7.7% to $239.73.
- Yesterday, the company launched Okta Identity Governance and Okta Privileged Access.