ABCO Energy enters into solar asset management business

Apr. 08, 2021 3:32 PM ETABCO Energy, Inc. (ABCE)ABCEBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ABCO Energy (OTCPK:ABCE) announces the addition of the solar asset management business to its portfolio of services and construction business.
  • The business involves the repair and maintenance of solar assets that are usually impacted from weather related hazards.
  • The company notes, "the solar industry will see $16B of unplanned repairs over the next five years with annual solar plant operations and maintenance expected to double from nearly $4.5B in 2019 to over $9B in 2024," as per the new research from Wood Mackenzie.
  • Press Release
