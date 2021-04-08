Nasdaq leads on tech rally as S&P 500 sets another record

  • Technology stocks led from opening to closing bells today, helping the Nasdaq (COMP) +1% post the best gains of the major averages throughout the session.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) +0.4% ended higher, but the Dow (DJI) +0.1% lagged as consumer names like McDonald's and Nike slumped.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 1.63%, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sticking to the dovish script in his IMF seminar appearance.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) was the big leader in the S&P, finishing up more than 1% and having its usual outsize gains in the indexes.
  • Tesla led the megacaps, which finished in the green.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) brought up the rear, even though crude futures erased losses to settle barely in the red.
  • Among individual stocks, J&J slipped after an adverse reaction resulted in the closure of a Colorado vaccine site.
  • And the Ryan Cohen magic for GameStop lost some effectiveness. Shares fell despite Cohen expected to be elected chairman of the board.

