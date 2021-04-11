Millennials increased mortgage refinancing activity in February, ICE Tracker says

Apr. 11, 2021
  • Mortgage refinancing activity jumped sharply for Millennial borrowers in February, especially for the older cohort (born between 1980 and 1990), according to the ICE Mortgage Technology Millennial Tracker.
  • Refinances closed during February 2021 increased to 54% of all loans to Millennials, up from 46% in January, according to the Tracker. That's the highest level since the 55% refinance level share in April 2020 at the peak of the pandemic.
  • For older Millennials, refinances accounted for 61% of all loans closed during February.
  • By contrast, younger Millennials (born between 1991 and 1999) were more likely to take out purchase mortgages (67%) than refinance loans, which makes sense considering those in the 20-30-year-old range may be more likely to be taking out first mortgages than their older counterparts.
  • Still, refinances, at 32% of all loans closed, was the highest percentage in the younger cohort since ICE started tracking the age groups separately in January 2020.
  • Average interest rates for all age groups changed little month over month at 2.88%. Younger millennials continued to get marginally lower rates than their older counterparts, which increased to 2.85%, while the average interest rates for older Millennials were unchanged at 2.89%.
  • It will be interesting to see what happens with refinance activity in March as interest rates increased through the month. During March, the 30-year fixed-rate average mortgage rate increased to 3.18% for the week ended April 1 vs. 2.97% for the week ended Feb. 25.
  • Black Knight reported that high-quality refi candidates fell by 29% from February 11 to March 4 as mortgage interest rates increased.
  • Mortgage REITs that may be affected: Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), Two Harbours Investment (NYSE:TWO), and Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR).
