Celcuity, Pfizer ink licensing agreement up to $340M for breast cancer treatment gedatolisib
Apr. 08, 2021 Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) has entered into a global licensing agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for exclusive rights to Pfizer’s gedatolisib, a Phase 1b pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor.
- Gedatolisib is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with ER+/HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
- Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Celcuity paid an upfront license fee of $5M of cash and $5M of the company's shares.
- Pfizer is eligible to receive up to $330M of development and sales-based milestone payments and tiered royalties on potential sales.
- The company highlighted that a recent preliminary analysis of the objective response rates showed that gedatolisib combined with palbociclib and an endocrine therapy achieved superior objective response rates relative to historical control data.
- Celcuity said that it intends to initiate a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating the gedatolisib combo in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in the first half of 2022.