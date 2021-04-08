Disneyland's delayed Avengers Campus will open in June

Apr. 08, 2021
  • Disney (NYSE:DIS) announces that the Avengers Campus addition to the California Adventure theme park will open on June 4.
  • Thor, Black Panther, and other Marvel characters will walk around the land, which was meant to open last July but was delayed due to the pandemic.
  • The land will also include the existing Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout ride, a Spider-Man attraction, a new dining location, and a Dr. Strange dedicated area.
  • Disney's two theme parks located in Anaheim, California, will reopen at the end of this month with an initial 15% capacity cap.
  • Related: Earlier today, Netflix signed a multiyear deal with Sony for exclusive streaming rights to theatrical releases starting next year, which includes future Spider-Man titles.
