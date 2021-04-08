Antero co-founder Warren set to retire
Apr. 08, 2021 6:25 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR), AMAR, AMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announce the retirement of co-founder Glen Warren as President and CFO of Antero Resources and President of Antero Midstream, effective April 30.
- Warren has served as President and CFO and as a director of Antero Resources since 2004, as well as President and a director of Antero Midstream since the 2019 closing of its simplification transaction.
- Co-founder Paul Rady, current Chairman and CEO of both Antero Resources and Antero Midstream, will also become President of both companies.
- Also, Michael Kennedy, currently Senior VP of Finance at Antero Resources and CFO of Antero Midstream, will be named CFO of Antero Resources and join Antero Midstream's board, as well as Senior VP of Finance for Antero Midstream.; he has served as CFO of Antero Midstream and Senior VP of Finance for Antero Resources since 2016.
- Antero Midstream recently was downgraded to a Sell rating at Goldman Sachs, which said its valuation had run too far.