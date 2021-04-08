CME set to start lithium futures contract next month
- Commodities exchange operator CME Group says it plans to launch a futures contract for lithium starting May 3, seeking to capitalize on growing demand for the metal that is a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries for smartphones, laptops and electric vehicles.
- The contract will be for lithium hydroxide delivered to China, South Korea and Japan, where most batteries globally are produced, CME says.
- CME's contract initially will be used by automakers, battery manufacturers and other companies to lock in prices for future lithium deliveries, while investors eventually may trade the futures to bet on the direction of lithium prices.
