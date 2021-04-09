Entrepreneurs launch $125M IPO for cannabis SPAC Clover Leaf Capital Corp.
Apr. 08, 2021 8:11 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- A group of cannabis entrepreneurs is launching a $125M initial public offering for Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (CLOEU), a SPAC that will focus on the legal-marijuana industry.
- CLOEU filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell 12.5M investment units at $10 apiece, with each consisting of one Class A shares and one whole warrant entitling the holder to buy a second share at $11.50 in the future. That’s an unusually generous combination for a special purpose acquisition company’s units, which typically only come with a fractional warrant.
- The SPAC sponsor is also granting underwriters and option to buy as many as 1.875M extra units, potentially raising another $18.75M.
- The sponsor also plans to invest $4.415M to buy 4.415M warrants priced at $1 apiece. That will rise to $4.79M for 4.79M warrants if underwriters exercise all overallotments. However, the $1-per-warrant price is unusually low, as SPAC sponsors typically pay $1.50 per warrant.
- Plans call Clover Leaf Capital Corp.’s units to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CLOEU.” The SPAC’s shares and warrants will also later trade separately under the tickers “CLOE” and “CLOEW,” respectively.