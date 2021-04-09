Australia to buy additional 20M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Australia has finalized a deal to buy an extra 20M doses of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine as it rapidly pivots away from its earlier plan of administering AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vaccine mostly.
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the deal means Australia will get a total of 40M doses of the Pfizer vaccine by year end.
- The move came after EMA had found a “possible link” between the AZN vaccine and rare blood clots.
- Australian drug regulators held a series of urgent meetings Thursday and recommended the Pfizer vaccine become the preferred vaccine for people under 50.
- Morrison said there was no prohibition on the AZN vaccine and the risk of side effects was remote. He said the change was being made out of an abundance of caution.
- However, this shift in Australia's approach of inoculating Pfizer vaccine will likely delay its plans to vaccinate everybody by October.
- A major part of Australia’s strategy was to make its own vaccines at home and not rely on shipments from abroad. It had planned to manufacture some 50M doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. The region had made no plans to make any other vaccines at home.
