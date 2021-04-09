Lizhi launches $30M direct offering
Apr. 09, 2021 2:21 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)LIZIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) inks securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase ~$30M worth of its ADS and warrants in a registered direct offering.
- The Company has agreed to sell ~3.7M ADSs and warrants to purchase ~2.8M ADSs.
- The purchase price for one ADS and three-quarters corresponding warrant will be $8.14.
- Proceeds will be used for the development of online audio business globally and for other general corporate purposes.
- The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $8.14.
- Closing date is April 13.
- Earlier, Lizhi inked partnership deal with AntChain to facilitate copyright protection of podcasts with blockchain technology.