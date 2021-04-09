Lizhi launches $30M direct offering

Apr. 09, 2021 2:21 AM ETLizhi Inc. (LIZI)LIZIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) inks securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor to purchase ~$30M worth of its ADS and warrants in a registered direct offering.
  • The Company has agreed to sell ~3.7M ADSs and warrants to purchase ~2.8M ADSs.
  • The purchase price for one ADS and three-quarters corresponding warrant will be $8.14.
  • Proceeds will be used for the development of online audio business globally and for other general corporate purposes.
  • The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $8.14.
  • Closing date is April 13.
  • Earlier, Lizhi inked partnership deal with AntChain to facilitate copyright protection of podcasts with blockchain technology.
