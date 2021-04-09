China car sales back to pre pandemic levels with 69% growth Y/Y in Q1 and 75% rise in March
- China's retail sales of passenger cars rose 69% Y/Y to 5.09M vehicles in Q1, strongest quarterly growth in recent decades, returning to pre-pandemic levels - WSJ.
- Last year, Q1 sales contracted 42% Y/Y due to COVID-19.
- 1Q21 sales matched nearly 5.08M passenger cars sold in 1Q19, but fell short of 1Q18 sales of 5.7M.
- March sales soared 74.9% to 2.53M vehicles with 239% growth in new energy vehicles (NEVs) to 226K units. Tesla sold 35,478 China-made cars in March.
- Sales of electric cars expanded to 437K in Q1, four times above the year ago total.
- China Passenger Car Association projects two million electric cars sales in China this year, citing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
- But the shortage of chips and other components will show negative effect in Q2 production.
- Daimler's sales of passenger cars in China rose 60% in Q1 while Nissan Motor's sales jumped 71%.
