China car sales back to pre pandemic levels with 69% growth Y/Y in Q1 and 75% rise in March

  • China's retail sales of passenger cars rose 69% Y/Y to 5.09M vehicles in Q1, strongest quarterly growth in recent decades, returning to pre-pandemic levels - WSJ.
  • Last year, Q1 sales contracted 42% Y/Y due to COVID-19.
  • 1Q21 sales matched nearly 5.08M passenger cars sold in 1Q19, but fell short of 1Q18 sales of 5.7M.
  • March sales soared 74.9% to 2.53M vehicles with 239% growth in new energy vehicles (NEVs) to 226K units. Tesla sold 35,478 China-made cars in March.
  • Sales of electric cars expanded to 437K in Q1, four times above the year ago total.
  • China Passenger Car Association projects two million electric cars sales in China this year, citing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
  • But the shortage of chips and other components will show negative effect in Q2 production.
  • Daimler's sales of passenger cars in China rose 60% in Q1 while Nissan Motor's sales jumped 71%.
  • Sector watch: Nio (NYSE:NIO), Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLF), (OTCPK:GWLLY), Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI), Geely Automobile (OTCPK:GELYF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (NYSE:F), Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCPK:GNZUF), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BAIC Motor (OTC:BCCMY), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), state-owned SAIC Motor and Dongfeng Motor (OTCPK:DNFGY).
  • Also read: EV Company News For The Month Of March 2021
