Taiwan Semiconductor's revenue up 16.7% in Q1 as demand surges

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) reports revenue rose 16.7% in Q1 as the global economy revives from the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The revival of the global economy has helped to rebuild demand for autos and other consumer goods that depend on processor chips.
  • The company plans to invest $100B in the next three years to expand manufacturing and in research and development.
  • The company also announced plans to invest $3.5B in a manufacturing site, in North Phoenix, Arizona, as concern grows over American reliance on Asian sources of high-tech components.
