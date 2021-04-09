Taiwan Semiconductor's revenue up 16.7% in Q1 as demand surges
Apr. 09, 2021 6:46 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)TSMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) reports revenue rose 16.7% in Q1 as the global economy revives from the coronavirus pandemic.
- The revival of the global economy has helped to rebuild demand for autos and other consumer goods that depend on processor chips.
- The company plans to invest $100B in the next three years to expand manufacturing and in research and development.
- The company also announced plans to invest $3.5B in a manufacturing site, in North Phoenix, Arizona, as concern grows over American reliance on Asian sources of high-tech components.