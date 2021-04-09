Johnson Controls to acquire Silent-Aire for growth in hyperscale data center vertical
Apr. 09, 2021 7:06 AM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)JCIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) trades 0.3% higher premarket after entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Silent-Aire, a global leader in hyperscale data center cooling and modular critical infrastructure solutions, in an all-cash transaction valued at up to $870M.
- The purchase price includes an upfront payment of ~$630M and additional payments to be made based on achievement of post-closing earnout milestones.
- Through the acquisition, the company has a significant opportunity to increase its focus on the data center vertical and accelerate growth.
- Markey opportunity is attractive for hyperscale data centers:
- For FY21 ending May 31, Silent-Aire expects revenue to be ~$650M; the company has outpaced the hyperscale cooling market by 10-15 percentage points annually.
- Transaction is expected to close in 3Q21 and is expected to be immediately accretive and add $0.07 to $0.09 to Johnson's adj. EPS from continuing operations in FY22.