Diversified Healthcare Trust amends management agreements with Five Star Senior Living
Apr. 09, 2021 7:21 AM ETDiversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), FVEDHC, FVEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) agreed to amend its management arrangements with Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) for the former's senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) communities.
- The agreements will be extended by two years to Dec.31, 2036 and incentive fee calculation will be changed so there will no longer be a cap placed on any incentive fee earned by Five Star in any calendar year and excluding senior living communities undergoing major renovation or repositioning.
- Five Star will cooperate with DHC in transitioning 108 senior living communities and DHC will no longer have the right to sell up to $682M worth of senior living communities and terminate Five Star's management of those communities without the payment of a fee.
- DHC's performance termination rights will be changed for the 120 retained senior living communities so that commencing in 2025 up to 10% of the senior living communities managed by Five Star, based on total revenues, can be terminated by DHC without payment of any termination fee by DHC for failure to meet 80% of a targeted EBITDA in prior years.