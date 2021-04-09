Humanigen to present positive Phase 1 data for brain cancer therapy at AACR meeting
- Calling the results positive, Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) says that the data from a Phase 1 study evaluating Ifabotuzumab in patients with glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”) will be presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 which is scheduled to start tomorrow.
- Designed to determine the safety and recommended Phase 2 dose of Ifabotuzumab, the study has shown that the experimental therapy was ‘highly sensitive, specific, and reproducible targeting of the tumor and tumor microenvironment in all patients,’ the company said.
- No dose-limiting side effects were observed, and all adverse events were readily manageable, it added.
- It is estimated that more than 18,000 deaths from brain cancer occur in the U.S. annually with GBM being the most frequent and lethal primary brain neoplasm. In December, Humanigen announced the completion of enrollment in the trial.
