Boeing alerts potential production issue in some 737 MAX jets to customers

Apr. 09, 2021
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it has asked 16 of its customers to address a potential production issue related to an electrical power system in a specific group of 737 MAX jets before further operations.
  • Boeing says it made the recommendation to verify if a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system in some affected 737 MAX jets with specific tail numbers.
  • "We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue," the company says.
  • BA -0.6% pre-market.
  • The report of a production problem indicates it is not related to the wider safety grounding of the 737 MAX, which was lifted in November.
