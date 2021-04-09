Boeing alerts potential production issue in some 737 MAX jets to customers
Apr. 09, 2021 7:23 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor47 Comments
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it has asked 16 of its customers to address a potential production issue related to an electrical power system in a specific group of 737 MAX jets before further operations.
- Boeing says it made the recommendation to verify if a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system in some affected 737 MAX jets with specific tail numbers.
- "We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue," the company says.
- BA -0.6% pre-market.
- The report of a production problem indicates it is not related to the wider safety grounding of the 737 MAX, which was lifted in November.