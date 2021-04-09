Biotech Reneo Pharmaceuticals trades today after pricing IPO at $15
Apr. 09, 2021 7:32 AM ETReneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RPHM)RPHMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM) has priced its initial public offering of 6.25M shares at $15.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of ~$93.8M.
- Trading kicksoff today on Nasdaq.
- Underwriters' overallotment is an additional 937.5K shares.
- Offering is expected to close on April 13.
- The company's sole candidate, REN001, is being developed to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 is currently in a Phase 2b trial for primary mitochondrial myopathies, with data expected in 2023, and two Phase 1b trials for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V, with data expected for both in the 1H22.
- The current status of the company's drug development pipeline. Source: SEC Filing
- For further insights on Reneo Pharmaceuticals IPO, read SA contributor Donovan Jones article, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Finalizes $100 Million IPO.
- Switzerland-based VectivBio also to go public today after pricing 7.5M shares at $17 per share.