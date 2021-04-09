Kraken Robotics inks LOI to acquire Subsea services
Apr. 09, 2021 8:04 AM ETKraken Robotics Inc. (KRKNF)KRKNFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kraken Robotics (OTCQB:KRKNF) entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of private Canadian company PanGeo Subsea from Cahill Innovation and Argentum Asset Management for expected purchase price between $18-$24M.
- LOI may be terminated by either party if a definitive agreement is not entered into by May 31, 2021.
- Kraken's consolidated assets at Dec. 31, 2020 stood at $11.7M and net debt stood at $0.4M; unaudited trailing 12-month revenues for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020, were $9M ($10.8M) and the corresponding EBITDA was a loss of $0.5M (profit of $2.3M).
- PanGeo specializes in high resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed and this potential acquisition would complement Kraken's existing products and services with a stronger base of recurring revenues.