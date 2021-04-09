Coupa and Japan Cloud to form a joint venture 'Coupa K.K.'
Apr. 09, 2021 8:05 AM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)COUPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud to establish a joint venture known as Coupa K.K., led by Takashi Ozeki who will join as a general manager from Japan Cloud.
- This joint venture will enable Coupa to scale to support the growing number of Japanese companies looking to gain greater efficiency and agility through Business Spend Management.
- "My vision has always been to help Japanese companies be at the forefront of digital transformation," said Takashi Ozeki, general manager of Coupa K.K. "With Coupa K.K., I look forward to helping the business community in Japan transform their supply chains and spend management practices to maximize the value of every dollar they spend."