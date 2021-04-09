Coupa and Japan Cloud to form a joint venture 'Coupa K.K.'

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) announced a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud to establish a joint venture known as Coupa K.K., led by Takashi Ozeki who will join as a general manager from Japan Cloud.
  • This joint venture will enable Coupa to scale to support the growing number of Japanese companies looking to gain greater efficiency and agility through Business Spend Management.
  • "My vision has always been to help Japanese companies be at the forefront of digital transformation," said Takashi Ozeki, general manager of Coupa K.K. "With Coupa K.K., I look forward to helping the business community in Japan transform their supply chains and spend management practices to maximize the value of every dollar they spend."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.