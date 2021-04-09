JinkoSolar Holding, Chemomab Therapeutics among premarket losers' pack
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) -38% after gives update on teplizumab BLA, FDA feedback.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) -18%.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) -17%.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) -15% after receiving notice from FDA on its NDA drug application for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathoge.
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) -14% after pricing public offering.
- Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) -9%.
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) -7% on Q4 earnings release.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) -7%.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) -6%.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) -6% on secondary offering
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) -6%.
- AeroCentury (NYSEMKT:ACY) -5%.