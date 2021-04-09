McDonald's to close hundreds of its Walmart restaurants
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is closing hundreds of restaurants located in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stores, the result of more online shopping and the rising dependence of fast-food restaurants on drive-through windows for sales, which Walmart does not offer.
- McDonald's says ~150 of its restaurants will remain at U.S. Walmart locations after another wave of planned closures that are expected to finalize by this summer, far below the peak of the 30-year partnership when 1,000 McDonald's restaurants were inside Walmart stores.
- Franchisees of Subway, also with locations in Walmart stores, also say they are closing locations this year, citing diminished foot traffic and lower profits.
- The closures also pose a challenge for Walmart, which has long enjoyed a revenue boost from restaurants leasing space inside its stores while also providing a reason for shoppers to stay longer in the stores.
- Walmart says it is working to find new models for its store restaurants, focusing more on meals to-go, delivery and joining with small regional chains that appeal to local shoppers.
- Walmart has struggled in recent years and seems to be losing ground to the likes of Target and Amazon, Daniel Schonberger writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.