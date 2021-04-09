Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to acquire Sonar Entertainment assets
Apr. 09, 2021 8:36 AM ETChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE)CSSEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) signed a definitive agreement to acquire the film and television assets of Sonar Entertainment thereby accelerating the company's strategy to build the leading independent AVOD streaming service in four key ways.
- "This acquisition will not only have immense strategic value, positioning us to launch AVOD networks with a critical mass of proven content that fits our desired audiences, but will also give us ownership of several franchise television series and add proven television executive talent," CEO William J. Rouhana Jr. commented.
- Leading independent television studio Sonar is headquartered in Los Angeles and operations in Toronto and London.
- While the company has secured committed financing for the transaction, the seller will receive 5% of the ownership of a new AVOD network that will be created in part with the Sonar library.
- In first year, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment expects to recognize $15M+ in revenue with contribution of ~$10M in EBITDA from the Sonar assets.
- CSSE expects significant expansion of revenue and EBITDA from Sonar’s valuable television content development pipeline commencing in 2022.
- Acquisition expected to close in 30 days.