Honeywell poised to open at all-time high after big analyst praise
Apr. 09, 2021 8:57 AM ET Honeywell International Inc. (HON) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Honeywell (NYSE:HON) +2.1% pre-market after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $244 price target, up from $222, and J.P. Morgan raises its PT to a Street-high $250, saying the stock offers the "best mega-cap setup in 20 years."
- Deutsche's call by analyst Nicole DeBlase is based on valuation, as Honeywell has sharply underperformed peers YTD despite attractive end-market exposures and the potential for near-term earnings upside.
- JPM's Stephen Tusa points to the company's fundamentals, which he believes could result in a potential 15%-20% EPS compound annual growth rate.
- "In our 15 years watching the sector, we have rarely seen this positive of a setup, with a potential fundamentally synchronized growth profile for a best-in-class operator," Tusa writes.
- Honeywell is currently the largest listed industrial stock in the U.S. - "like owning an ETF" - Leo Nelissen writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.