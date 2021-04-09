Honeywell poised to open at all-time high after big analyst praise

  • Honeywell (NYSE:HON) +2.1% pre-market after Deutsche Bank upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $244 price target, up from $222, and J.P. Morgan raises its PT to a Street-high $250, saying the stock offers the "best mega-cap setup in 20 years."
  • Deutsche's call by analyst Nicole DeBlase is based on valuation, as Honeywell has sharply underperformed peers YTD despite attractive end-market exposures and the potential for near-term earnings upside.
  • JPM's Stephen Tusa points to the company's fundamentals, which he believes could result in a potential 15%-20% EPS compound annual growth rate.
  • "In our 15 years watching the sector, we have rarely seen this positive of a setup, with a potential fundamentally synchronized growth profile for a best-in-class operator," Tusa writes.
  • Honeywell is currently the largest listed industrial stock in the U.S. - "like owning an ETF" - Leo Nelissen writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
