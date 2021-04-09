CrowdStrike analysts view $3B ARR target as conservative
Apr. 09, 2021 9:10 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)CRWDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- During the investor briefing yesterday afternoon, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outlined a path to achieving at least $3B in annual recurring revenue by FY25, which calculated by repeating its FY21 net new ARR generation.
- Needham analyst Alex Henderson expects CrowdStrike to exceed the FY25 ARR target and notes that the company updated its total addressable market estimate to $106B, a "major increase." Needham has CRWD at a Buy rating and $275 price target.
- Stifel's Brad Reback also sees CrowdStrike's ARR target as conservative, pointing out that the outlook likely includes little to no contribution from log management company Humio, which CrowdStrike acquired for $400M in a deal that closed last month. Stifel maintains a Hold rating $240 price target.
- CrowdStirke shares are down 1.1% pre-market to $201.22.
- Last month, CrowdStrike reported upside Q4 results and ARR that crossed the $1B mark for the first time with record net new ARR of $143M.