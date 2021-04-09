Ziopharm Oncology signs consulting agreement with former CEO

  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP +0.3%) has entered into a consulting agreement with Laurence Cooper, the former CEO of the company.
  • Previously, Ziopharm announced the departure of Dr. Cooper and implied a potential role for him at the company in a scientific advisory capacity to support its R&D efforts. Heidi Hagen formerly the lead independent director was appointed as the interim CEO with effect from February 25.
  • The terms of the arrangement as specified in the consulting agreement signed on April 05, 2021, include Dr. Cooper becoming an advisor to the company for three more years. A separation agreement indicates April 09 as the date of Dr. Cooper’s employment separation.
  • The slew of leadership changes announced in February followed the exit of company CFO Satyavrat “Sath” Shukla in December.
