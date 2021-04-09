Global SPAC Partners prices $160M SPAC IPO

  • Global SPAC Partners prices its initial public offering of 16M investment units at $10 apiece. The units have started trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GLSPU."
  • Each unit comprises of of one subunit and 0.50 redeemable warrant; each subunit consists of a Class A ordinary share and and 0.25 redeemable warrant, exercisable as a whole for the purchase of second share at $11.50 per share.
  • Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “GLSPT” and “GLSPW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on April 13, 2021.
  • Global SPAC Partners is a special purpose acquisition company broadly focused to enter into a business combination in Middle East, North Africa and South & Southeast Asia regions.
  • Beyond Meat paring some gains on report of Impossible Foods IPO or SPAC
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.