Global SPAC Partners prices $160M SPAC IPO
Apr. 09, 2021 9:48 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Global SPAC Partners prices its initial public offering of 16M investment units at $10 apiece. The units have started trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GLSPU."
- Each unit comprises of of one subunit and 0.50 redeemable warrant; each subunit consists of a Class A ordinary share and and 0.25 redeemable warrant, exercisable as a whole for the purchase of second share at $11.50 per share.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “GLSPT” and “GLSPW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on April 13, 2021.
- Global SPAC Partners is a special purpose acquisition company broadly focused to enter into a business combination in Middle East, North Africa and South & Southeast Asia regions.
