Nornickel to minimize 2020 final dividend, plans buyback

  • Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY +0.7%) says it will minimize its final dividend for 2020 to fund planned investment in production growth and improving its environmental footprint.
  • The recommendation is in line with a recent proposal by top Nornickel shareholder Interros Holding, controlled by businessman and Nornickel CEO Vladimir Potanin.
  • The group says its board recommended the final dividend of 1,021.22 rubles ($13.25) per share, or ~$2.1B.
  • Nornickel also says its major shareholders had reached a preliminary agreement for a $2B share buyback by the end of 2021.
  • Nornickel recently paid $2B to the Russian government for the damage caused in last year's Arctic environmental disaster.
