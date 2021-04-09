Nornickel to minimize 2020 final dividend, plans buyback
Apr. 09, 2021 9:57 AM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY)NILSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY +0.7%) says it will minimize its final dividend for 2020 to fund planned investment in production growth and improving its environmental footprint.
- The recommendation is in line with a recent proposal by top Nornickel shareholder Interros Holding, controlled by businessman and Nornickel CEO Vladimir Potanin.
- The group says its board recommended the final dividend of 1,021.22 rubles ($13.25) per share, or ~$2.1B.
- Nornickel also says its major shareholders had reached a preliminary agreement for a $2B share buyback by the end of 2021.
- Nornickel recently paid $2B to the Russian government for the damage caused in last year's Arctic environmental disaster.