SPAC Aldel Financial prices $100M IPO, led by Fortress co-founder Robert Kauffman
Apr. 09, 2021 9:58 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Aldel Financial priced its 10M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on NYSE under the symbol, 'ADF.U', to commence trading today.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one share at $11.5/share; stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols 'ADF' and 'ADFW'.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
- Offering expected to close on Apr.12.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Robert Kauffman, former founder of private investment firm Aldel Capital and a former co-founder and Principal of Fortress Investment Group.
- The company plans to target businesses that are exiting the restructuring process or have transient current ownership, with particular emphasis on those with strong management teams, realigned capital structures, positive cash flows prospects, and a clear and well-defined pathway for growing profitably over the long-term.