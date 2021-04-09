SPAC Soaring Eagle gains on report of talks to take Ginko Bioworks public
Apr. 09, 2021 10:26 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)DNABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor51 Comments
- SPAC Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNGU) rose 5.1% on a report that that the company may be exploring a deal to take Ginko Bioworks public.
- A deal for Ginko Bioworks may be valued at more than $20B, according to a Bloomberg report that traders were citing.
- Ginko Bioworks is a U.S. biotech company that's focused on genetic engineering for bacteria aimed at industrial use.
- Ginko Bioworks was valued at $4B in 2019 when it last raised funding.
- Soaring Eagle is from the team that was behind the former SPAC deals for DraftKings and Skillz.