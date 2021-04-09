SPAC Soaring Eagle gains on report of talks to take Ginko Bioworks public

  • SPAC Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNGU) rose 5.1% on a report that that the company may be exploring a deal to take Ginko Bioworks public.
  • A deal for Ginko Bioworks may be valued at more than $20B, according to a Bloomberg report that traders were citing.
  • Ginko Bioworks is a U.S. biotech company that's focused on genetic engineering for bacteria aimed at industrial use.
  • Ginko Bioworks was valued at $4B in 2019 when it last raised funding.
  • Soaring Eagle is from the team that was behind the former SPAC deals for DraftKings and Skillz.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.