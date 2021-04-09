mCloud discloses terms of $12.6M capital raise
Apr. 09, 2021 10:43 AM ETmCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF)MCLDFBy: SA News Team
- mCloud Technologies (OTCQB:MCLDF -10.9%) announces that, in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed offering, ATB Capital Markets has agreed to sell 6M units of the company at a price of $2.10/unit for gross proceeds of $12.6M.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant at an exercise price of $2.85 per Warrant Share.
- Has granted the ATB an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units offered.
- Expects to use net proceeds to advance the company's Alberta led ESG and oil and gas decarbonization agenda, including the commercialization of its new AssetCare fugitive gas and leak detection solution, among other things.
- The offering is expected to close on or about April 15, 2021.