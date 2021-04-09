WD-40 slumps 14% after Q2 earnings miss; raises FY21 revenue guidance
- WD-40 Company (WDFC -14.2%) reported net sales of $111.91M an increase of ~12% Y/Y; and net income of $17.2M, an increase of 20% Y/Y.
- Net sales in Americas decreases by 1% Y/Y; EMEA increased by 19% Y/Y; and Asia-Pacific +39% Y/Y.
- Sales by product group: Maintenance $102.73M (+13% Y/Y); and Homecare and cleaning $9.18M (+3% Y/Y).
- Q2 Gross margin expanded by 182 bps to 55.4%; and operating margin expanded by 30 bps to 18.5%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $42.51M, compared to $23.38M a year ago.
- Company's strategic initiatives:
- FY21 Guidance, raised: Total net sales are expected to be between $445M and $475M (prior $435M and $470M) vs. $460.55M consensus.
- “This upward revision is driven primarily by favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Additionally, over the long-term, we are optimistic that many of the new end users who have interacted with our products during the pandemic will become permanent users of our maintenance and homecare solutions," commented Garry Ridge, CEO.
- “WD-40 is a high quality business, but the price and value disconnect appears extreme,” mentions SA Contributor Passive Income Pursuit, with a Bearish rating.
