Corus Entertainment rises 2.4% after strong profit beat as TV holds up
Apr. 09, 2021 11:11 AM ETCorus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF)CJREFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) is 2.4% higher in the wake of fiscal second-quarter earnings, which saw the Canadian firm beating high-end estimates for adjusted profit on revenues that didn't decline as much as expected.
- Revenues overall dipped 4.6% year-over-year to C$358.9M.
- Meanwhile, attributable adjusted net profit jumped 45%, to C$37.5M.
- "We have reached an inflection point in this dynamic industry environment, one that will build on the strength of our diversified portfolio and free cash flow as the economy recovers," says CEO/President Doug Murphy. "Our focus remains on delivery of consolidated revenue growth year over year, driven by the ongoing advancement of our strategic plan and expansion of our financial flexibility commensurate with a reduction in our leverage target."
- Revenue breakout: Television, C$338.5M (down 3%); Radio, C$20.4M (down 28%).
- Segment profit: Television, C$119.6M (up 4%); Radio, C$1.4M (down 69%).
- In its COVID-19 update, Corus says its financial priorities are unchanged. "Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term as evidenced by the reduction in the leverage target to under 2.5 times net debt to segment profit.
- "In this environment the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution."
- Free cash flow rose 38% to C$89.7M.
